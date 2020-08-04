Steamboat Schools reopening plan is subject of Thursday’s virtual town hall

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District’s plan for reopening this fall will be the subject of a “Steamboat Conversations” live virtual town hall Thursday, Aug. 6.

The panel discussion starts at 10:30 a.m., and panelists include: Jay Hamric, director of teaching and learning; Heidi Chapman-Hoy, Steamboat Springs Middle School principal; Kalie McHaffie, Strawberry Park Elementary teacher; Kelly Latterman, Steamboat Springs School Board chair; Dr. Brad Meeks, superintendent; and Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County Public Health medical officer.

Due to high interest, the panel could run longer than its usual one hour.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

Questions for the panelists can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.