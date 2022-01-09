Steamboat schools’ listening sessions continue this week

The Steamboat Springs School District will continue holding its strategic planning listening sessions this week with hopes of getting broad feedback from the community.

After starting in December, the last virtual sessions are planned for Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Wednesday, Jan. 12. There are scheduled sessions in English and Spanish.

Early sessions were geared toward elementary and middle school parents, though anyone is invited to participate. The same is true this week. While sessions will focus on the high school level and the broader community, anyone can attend any session.

“This is an opportunity for any individuals to provide insights,” Director of Teaching and Learning Jay Hamric said before the meetings started.

The effort to remake the district’s strategic plan has been in the works for about two years, and the district has hired the Denver-based nonprofit The Colorado Education Initiative, a group the district has worked with in the past.

A timeline presented by the consultant in October aimed to have a framework for a new strategic plan ready by March with final adoption expected in May.

The district is currently in phase two of the planning process, which intends to engage the community.

The third phase will start next month and will look to build on community comments with the help of district leadership and a steering committee of students, staff and community members.

Each of the sessions is being held virtually and requires registration ahead of time. A high school-focused session in English and a middle and high school-focused session in Spanish will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, there will be community-focused sessions in both English and Spanish, each starting at 5 p.m. This session is geared toward community members who may not have children in the district, but anyone is allowed to attend.

