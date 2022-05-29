Steamboat Schools hosting superintendent input meetings Thursday; Survey starts June 1

Steamboat Springs School District administration building at 325 Seventh Street in Steamboat Springs.

The Steamboat Springs School District will host three meetings on Thursday, June 2, asking various stakeholder groups four questions that hope to guide the process to find the district’s next superintendent.

The sessions — one each for students, teachers and parents/community — will be held in person at the district office board room and will be led by the district’s consultant for the search, McPherson and Jacobson.

On Wednesday, June 1, the district will launch an online survey that poses the same four questions that will guide discussion at the in-person meetings. The survey will stay open until June 10 and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SteamboatEnglish

Thursday’s meetings will start with students from 3:30-4:30 p.m., then teachers from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and then parents/community from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meetings will be in the district office boardroom at 325 Seventh St. in Steamboat.

