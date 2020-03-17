Steamboat schools begins providing free brown bag lunches, breakfasts to students

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District will be providing students with free brown bag lunches and next day breakfasts beginning Wednesday, March 18. The meals will be distributed at 12 different sites across the area.

The meals will be available Mondays through Fridays but not Saturdays and Sundays. All students are welcome to participate.

Families should look for the white school district bus and can pick up the meals according to the following schedule:

#1 distribution sites on the west side of town:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Anchor Way Church parking lot, 40650 Anchor Way

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., Heritage Park, U.S. Highway 40 and Brandon Circle

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, 29035 U.S. Highway 40

• 12:15 to 12:35 p.m., White Haven Mobile Home Park, 29935 U.S. Highway 40

#2 distribution sites in the west/central area of town:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Dream Island, 1315 Dream Island Plaza

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., The Reserves of Steamboat Springs, 2000 Elk River Road

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., West Acres Mobile Home Park, 2900 West Acres Drive

• 11 a.m. to noon, Steamboat Springs High School athletic entrance, 45 E. Maple St.

#3 distribution sites in the mountain area:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Shadow Run Condominiums, 2900 Whistler Road

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., Mountain Village Apartments, 1101 Mountain Village Circle

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Fish Creek Mobile Home Park, 75 Anglers Drive