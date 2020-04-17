Steamboat school lunch delivery canceled Friday due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Student lunch delivery by the Steamboat Springs School District has been suspended for Friday because one of the district’s essential employees working in their facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is “communicating necessary precautions for those who came in contact with the employee who has become ill,” according to a letter sent to families by Steamboat Superintendent Brad Meeks. “County Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington has advised us that the exposure risk is thought to be low. If anyone in your family develops symptoms, please contact your primary care physician.”

While the district regrets not being able to deliver lunch, Meeks wrote, they are “acting in the best interest of our community in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Next week, which is spring break for the Steamboat district, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center will provide the school lunch delivery program, Meeks said. The pickup time and location will be the same.

