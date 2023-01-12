Steamboat School District welcomes new Resource Officer Lisa Eifling

Steamboat Springs School District welcomes new school Resource Officer Lisa Eifling.

The Steamboat Springs School District welcomed new School Resource Office Lisa Eifling this week. Officer Eifling started the position on Monday Jan. 9, and will primarily work at the Steamboat Springs High School, but will also assist Soda Creek Elementary and Yampa Valley High School.

A five-year veteran with the Steamboat Springs Police Department, Eifling brings not only a background in law enforcement to the table, but one in education as well. In addition to graduating from Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Eifling also has a degree in physical and health education from Eastern Michigan University.

“We are really excited to get Officer Eifling into the school to really further and reinforce the relationships that law enforcement has with the school system in many different respects,” said Sherry Burlingame, Steamboat chief of police. “She is there to evaluate and better improve how we engage with the kids, help them out, be a mentor, and provide education on a variety of different topics. She is very passionate about working with youth and I think she’s someone who is going to do a really great job connecting with students.”

Eifling plans to bring a variety of topics to the attention of the students and foster a learning environment where they can learn about some heavy subjects in a manner that will resonate with them. She plans to teach courses that bring awareness to dating violence, drugs, alcohol, mental health crisis support, and suicide awareness.

“I want to be a jack of all trades. I want to not only ensure safety, but be a friendly face that anyone can come to,” Officer Eifling said. “I have already developed great relationships with the kids, staff, and administration. I also hope to serve as a liaison for parents and the school, for them to feel comfortable with me and know that along with safety and security, I’m here to help them if they have any concerns. Hopefully, I’m a useful puzzle piece in this crazy and amazing puzzle that is Steamboat Springs schools and help better the future of the students.”

Eilfing looks to advertise the fact that she has an open door policy for everyone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Eifling as our new SRO, who will focus her efforts on making connections with the students,” said Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Celine Wicks in a recent news release. “Her background brings a unique combination of education and law enforcement experience that will greatly benefit the high school community.”

