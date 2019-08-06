Steamboat school district voters will elect 4 school board members in November

The Steamboat Springs School District administration offices at 325 Seventh St.

John F. Russell

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There are four seats on the Steamboat Springs School District Board of Education up for election in November.

All seats are at large, and potential candidates must reside in the school district to be eligible.

Three of the board seats — currently occupied by President Joey Andrew, Vice-President Margaret Huron and Secretary Michelle Dover — are for four-year terms.

The seat held by Kelly Latterman is for a two-year term. Latterman was appointed to the position in December 2018 after Mayling Simpson stepped down to pursue a teaching opportunity in another state.

Latterman said she is planning on running in November.

“Our district is on the right track, and I want to serve on the board to ensure continued improvement,” she said.

Andrew was elected in 2013 and has served as board president since 2016.

Andrew said he is still deciding on whether or not he will run again, but he does plan to pull a petition in order to get the required 50 signatures from registered voters who live within the school district boundaries.

The biggest consideration, Andrew said, is plans with his wife to start a family. He said he loves serving on the board, especially knowing he is giving back to the school district that benefited his family, who has been in the Yampa Valley since 1901.

Andrew said it has been “phenomenal” to have the opportunity to be a part of the district’s growth and to be part of one of the best districts in the state.

Dover said she will not be running for re-election.

Both Andrew and Dover called their time of service up to this point very rewarding but also noted the time commitment can present challenges given their jobs and other obligations, especially in that they serve without compensation.

For more Want to run? Important dates: Aug. 7: First day that nomination petitions may be circulated

First day that nomination petitions may be circulated Aug. 30: Nomination petitions and accompanying forms must be filed by this date

Nomination petitions and accompanying forms must be filed by this date Aug. 30: Deadline to file as a write-in candidate

Deadline to file as a write-in candidate Sept. 3: First date on which a school district may cancel an election if there is no contest

First date on which a school district may cancel an election if there is no contest • Nov. 5: Election Day

Dover said she wanted to pay forward the service provided by school board members while she was a student and enjoyed getting to know the people behind the scenes who make everything work.

“I gave, but I got a lot back,” Dover said.

Huron said she is not planning on running, as her intention was always to serve one term and “give the best four years I can give.” Huron said she and her husband have plans to travel and continue to enjoy their retirement.

“I feel I have lived up to my commitment, and now, it is time for someone else,” she said.

Huron said the highlight of her years on the board has been listening to presentations by kids and teachers during the board’s regular meetings. She describes her board experience as “eye-opening and heartwarming.”

“We have a great district and dedicated people,” Huron said.

In terms of advice for people considering running, Huron suggests going into it without any preconceived agenda.

“There are a wide variety of issues to be debated and decided on, and it helps to be in the right frame of mind,” Huron said. “It does require commitment of time and preparation, but it can be very rewarding.”

Huron added that she would be happy to be a resource for anyone interested in running.

Dover advised potential board members to go into it with an open mind. From the local, state, and national levels and from students to teachers to parents, Dover said there are a lot of perspectives to take into consideration and different challenges within each of those perspectives.

With the school year about to begin and the board moving forward with a bond and mill levies, which will ask voters to fund upgrades, salary increases and the construction of new school, the current board members — regardless of whether or not they seek reelection — have plenty on their plates for the remainder of their terms.

For more information on running for a school board seat in Colorado, visit https://www.casb.org/assets/docs/Informational-Documents/School%20board%20Candidate%20Guide.pdf. Interested individuals can also visit the Steamboat Springs School District Administrative office at 325 Seventh St. or contact Deb Ginesta at 970-871-3193 or dginesta@ssk12.org.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.