Steamboat School District hires Boulder Valley principal to fill role at SSHS

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District has hired Richard Elertson as the new principal of Steamboat Springs High School. He will start at the end of July.

The role will not be new for him, as he has served as a principal for seven years in Colorado. Elertson comes from the Boulder Valley School District where he is currently the principal of Nederland Middle-Senior High School.

Richard Elertson will take over as Principal of Steamboat Springs High School in July. (Courtesy/Boulder Valley School District)



He began teaching in 2001 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has been in education for 20 years. He previously served as a principal of a high school in Garfield County.

In a news release from the district, Superintendent Brad Meeks said Elertson stood out during the interview process because he demonstrated success at “building a culture of collaboration among staff, increasing trust between the school and the community, and an ability to adapt innovative ideas to students’ unique needs.”

Since May of last year the school has been led by Interim Principal Dennis Alt, who previously served as assistant principal at the school. He filled the position vacated by former principal Kevin Taulman when he was placed on administrative leave that same month.

“I believe that we will have an incredible team of leaders at SSHS ready to focus on strong bonds within the school and greater Steamboat community,” Meeks said. “I am excited for the work that will happen with our students, staff, families and stakeholders to build a collaborative and collective vision for SSHS’s future.”

Staff and students will have the opportunity to meet Elertson virtually prior to the end of the school year. His start date is July 26.

