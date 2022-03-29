Steamboat School Board plans to fill vacancy before end of school year

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education intends to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Kelly Latterman before the end of the school year.

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education confirmed the resignation of board member Kelly Latterman on Monday, March 28, and started the process that will fill the vacant seat before the end of the school year.

Latterman, whose term lasts until November of 2023, is stepping down after being in a skiing accident that will require significant recovery time, which she said would prevent her from dedicating the time needed for the role.

“We have such excellent staff across our district, who are deeply committed to serving our students and I have really enjoyed working alongside you,” Latterman said on Monday, who joined the start of the board’s in-person meeting on the phone.

Board President Katy Lee thanked Latterman for her leadership as president of the board through much of the COVID-19 pandemic and for helping ensure the board was focused on policy.

“I know the decision to step down has not been an easy one, but that it is right and necessary at this moment,” Lee said.

Superintendent Brad Meeks wished Latterman a speedy recovery.

“I’m sure at some point in time you will find yourself back in public service in some capacity,” Meeks said.

Attention then shifted to replacing Latterman on the board, which by law needs to happen in the next 60 days. The unanimously approved resolution outlines a plan that would have the seat filled by May 23 at the latest.

Those interested in serving on the board need to submit affidavits of appointment and letters of interest to the district by 10 a.m. on April 29, which is just over five weeks away. Those materials should include a biographical statement such as a resume.

Candidates for the role will be interviewed at a public board workshop that is currently scheduled for May 9. If there are multiple candidates, the board could name its fifth member after the interview process at that meeting.

If there are less than two candidates for the position, the board could extend the application deadline into May and push back the date for interviews. The resolution states that the position will be filled on May 23 at the latest.

Finding candidates to serve on rural school boards can occasionally be difficult, but there were four candidates for two seats on the board in last November’s election.

School board members are one of the only elected offices in Colorado that are still unpaid. In an interview prior to last year’s election, Latterman said the board’s two biggest decisions are the district’s budget and the superintendent, who is technically the only employee of the board.

“School board is a wonderful way to be civically engaged. It is an unpaid position as an elected official, which is unique,” Latterman said in July. “It is a nice way to dip your toe in the water in that regard.”

