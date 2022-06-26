Steamboat school board names 4 superintendent finalists

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education named four finalists to be the district’s next superintendent on Friday, June 24, with the intention of naming the next permanent leader of the district in less than a month.

The finalists include Alexander Carter of Denver, Tammy Clementi of Aurora, Matthew Larson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Celine Wicks of Steamboat.

These candidates will participate in a meet and greet with the community on Wednesday, July 20, before the board will interview them publicly on July 21.

The board intends on naming a new superintendent on July 22.

Carter is currently vice president for implementation at the Colorado Education Initiative, the same company the board used to create a new strategic plan for the district. Carter presented to the board in October. Before his current role, Carter was superintendent in the Montezuma-Cortez School District from 2012 to 2016.

Clementi is currently educational researcher and Chief Education Officer at Education Is It; Kids Can Learn, an educational consulting company, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that she was national director of academic planning and analytics for the educational technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Larson is a past president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and has previous experience in the Lincoln Public School District as mathematics curriculum specialist and assistant superintendent for curriculum. Larson also gives speeches on education and has published several books.

Wicks has been the principal of Strawberry Park Elementary School since 2019. Before that she was principal at Rocky Heights Middle School in Highlands Ranch in the Douglas County School District. When Wicks was first hired in Steamboat she told Pilot & Today she saw her role as very collaborative, and not top down.

The board selected these four finalists after a more than three-hour executive session on Friday where they sifted through 38 different applications for the districts next leader. The district’s consultant, McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, has assisted in the search by screening each applicant, and conducting an “extensive background check.”

The district is looking for volunteers to participate in interviews including in various committees that will interview the candidates on July 18 and July 21. Those interested are asked to fill out a form with some basic questions about their interest and send it to consultant Randy Zila at randyz@sunbeam.com by June 30.

Current Superintendent Brad Meek’s last day is June 30. The board intends to appoint an acting superintendent at its meeting on Monday, June 27, that would serve until Aug. 1, when the new superintendent is expected to start.

