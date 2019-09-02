Steamboat school board member who resigned in 2018 looks to reclaim her seat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mayling Simpson resigned from the Steamboat Springs Board of Education in 2018. Now, according to candidate filings, Simpson is returning to reclaim a seat on the board.

Simpson made the decision to resign in November 2018 when she learned her husband, Paul Hebert, agreed to stay on in his role at the Virginia Military Institute, located in Lexington City, Virginia. At the same time, she was offered a position at the Institute teaching biological anthropology.

She initially thought she’d be able to work remotely from Virginia and hoped to keep her seat, which drew concerns from the board. Instead, Hebert’s position was extended indefinitely and she would be gone for longer.

So, she resigned from her seat; its four-year term would have expired in 2021.

Kelly Latterman was appointed to fill Simpson’s vacancy just a few weeks later.

Latterman will now seek to stay on the board in one of the three four-year terms to be decided in the upcoming November election.

Incumbent Joseph Andrew, who has served as board president since 2016, will seek re-election while current Vice President Margaret Huron and Secretary Michelle Dover have not filed to run again.

Other candidates for the three seats include Kim Brack, Lara Craig and Tony Rosso, according to candidate filings, the period for which to submit ended Friday, Aug. 30.

Simpson, who now looks to fill the sole two-year term available in the election, will be challenged by Chresta Brinkman and Andrew Heppelmann.

Simpson was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Voters will also decide three local ballot measures in November pertaining to the school district.

The first will ask to approve a $1.2 million property tax increase for “providing wage and benefit increases to attract and retain quality teachers and all staff.”

The second, to fund operating costs for the proposed new school, a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school to be located in the Steamboat II neighborhood.

And the third measure — a big one — will ask voters to approve a $79.5 million bond to cover costs of upgrades deemed “priority projects” at existing district schools and for the construction of a new school.

Board President Joey Andrew previously noted that the $79.5 million amount is a significant reduction from costs totaling more than $200 million the board was looking at earlier in the process.

Passing the bond would mean the first new school site since 1981, Andrew said.

Kari Dequine Harden contributed to this report.

