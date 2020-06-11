Steamboat school board honors educators who shined during the short, unusual school year

Kari Faulk, a language arts teacher at Steamboat Springs High School, was named as the Steamboat School District’s Educator of the Year.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Board of Education honored educators of the year from four of the district’s schools in a virtual ceremony at its June 1 meeting.

Kari Faulk, a language arts teacher at Steamboat Springs High School, was selected among the four nominees for the district educator of the year.

Assistant Principal Dennis Alt said Faulk represents “everything great about Steamboat Springs High School and its teaching staff.”

He said she lives out the mission, vision, principles and values of the school on a daily basis.

Alt also commended Faulk for her leadership roles throughout the school, among students and staff.

In addition to being a leader among teachers in terms of professional development and providing additional resources to her colleagues, Alt said Faulk also teaches leadership to her students.

Faulk has had a hand in every event and activity, he said, also pointing to her role helping freshmen transition.

“I think every student has had interaction with Kari Faulk, and they are better for it,” Alt said.

Faulk said she was incredibly humbled.

“(There are) many amazing educators in the building,” she said as she described the school being like a family. “We support each other.”

Steamboat Springs Middle School, sixth grade resource teacher Jessica Reagon.

From Steamboat Springs Middle School, sixth grade resource teacher Jessica Reagon was nominated for being “an amazing, outstanding educator,” Principal Heidi Chapman-Hoy said.

Reagon is also a leader among teachers and “top notch” in her role as an advocate for students, Chapman Hoy added.

“She has a way of leveling with students that makes them feel safe, supported, and special,” she said, reading her nomination letter and describing her work with kids with special needs. “She has a genuine way with students. And always brings a smile to their faces with her spirit.”

Chapman-Hoy also praised Reagon for maintaining those connections through distance learning.

Strawberry Park Elementary School ELL teacher Kelly Adamich-Gasau.

From Strawberry Park Elementary school, Kelly Adamich-Gasau was nominated as educator of the year for her work as an English Language Learner teacher.

Principal Celine Wicks described Adamich-Gasau as a “dedicated teaching professional who cares deeply about all our students, especially the most vulnerable — our emergent bilinguals.”

Wicks called her “a bridge for the emergent bilinguals for academic life,” and said she focuses on the kids’ social emotional needs as well as academic needs.

“Kelly is trusted by students and families alike. She is the epitomy of a dedicated teacher,” Wicks said.

Adamich-Gasau expressed her gratitude for getting to work with talented people and “with some strong, resilient and amazing kiddos.”

Soda Creek Elementary School Technology Integration Specialist Scott Furgueson.

From Soda Creek Elementary School, Technology Integration Specialist Scott Furgueson was nominated as educator of the year.

“The kids adore Scott,” Principal Amy Bohmer described. “On the playground he’s like the Pied Piper — kids come running from every corner of the playground.”

Bohmer called Furgueson “one of those people that everyone on our staff loves.” He described his support to teachers with introducing new technology, and helping with all their data needs.

Over the past several months, Bohmer said Furgueson has tremendously helped the school deal with distance learning.

Bohmer also commended Furgueson’s role running the school’s coding club, and said that whenever students choose an adult to spend time with, the majority choose Fergueson.

