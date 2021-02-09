Steamboat school board approves raise for Superintendent Brad Meeks

Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks was first hired in 2011. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Board of Education awarded Superintendent Brad Meeks a 3% raise Monday, agreeing to a revised contract that lasts through June 2022.

Meeks will now make $208,003 per year, an increase of $6,158 from his previous contract that was approved in June 2019. The school board unanimously voted in favor of the raise.

“We have a lot of work to do and a lot of challenges,” Meeks said after the board approved the contract. “I enjoy working with you and the rest of the staff as we try to work through these difficult times together.”

Members of the board said they were thankful to have Meeks’ leadership throughout the pandemic and all the twists and turns it has presented.

“We’ve all really appreciated (Meeks) keeping us a steady ship,” said Board President Kelly Latterman.

Katy Lee, board vice president, said Meeks’ calm leadership has been an asset this year, and she noted that the team he has built and retained while superintendent has performed “incredibly.”

“Every single employee in the district has given so much since March, but the decisions our administrators have had to make has really weighed heavily and no doubt comes at a personal cost,” Lee said. “This year, when strong levelheaded leadership was crucial, we were lucky to have (Meeks).”

The raise is for the current school year and will be retroactive to July 1, 2020. The contract Meeks and the board agreed on in 2019 defined his salary for the 2019-20 school year and stated the board would base salary increases for future years on an annual evaluation.

The board went into executive session during a meeting in January during which Meeks’ performance was evaluated, according to the agenda and minutes of the meeting. State law allows the board to meet privately about personnel matters that involve negotiation.

Meeks’ salary for the 2021-22 school year is not set and will be considered after final evaluation of his performance by the board after this school year, per the contract.

This makes Meeks the 17th-highest paid superintendent in the state based on 2019-20 salaries of superintendents in 177 public school districts that reported salary to the Colorado Department of Education. Before the raise, Meeks’s salary ranked 19th in the state.

Superintendent salaries in similar or nearby school districts for 2019-20 (Source: Colorado Department of Education) District Students Salary Mesa County Valley 21,081 $205,000 Steamboat Springs 2,567 $201,945 ($208,003 now) Eagle County 6,699 $195,157 Aspen 1,594 $180,000 Summit 3,454 $170,592 Telluride 867 $168,600 Roaring Fork 5,292 $167,277 South Routt 307 $99,500

The average salary for district superintendents in 2019-20 school year in Colorado was $128,763, according to the Department of Education.

The Steamboat Springs School District ranks 44th in size in the state and it is the fourth largest among the five counties in Northwest Colorado.

Since Meeks was hired as superintendent in 2011, enrollment in the district has grown by about 300 students. There was growth in enrollment each year until the 2019-20 school year, which saw a dip of 21 students.

This school year the district has 2,567 students from prekindergarten to 12th grade, a drop of a little more that 3% as some parents left the district amid the pandemic.

The contract includes health care, retirement plan and a $125 monthly mileage reimbursement. There are no other allowances or housing benefits in the contract.

While not set to expire until June 2022, the contract requires the board to decide whether or not to extend it by June 30 of this year.

