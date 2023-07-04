Steamboat sales tax collections up in May

May sales tax collections in Steamboat Springs were 5.21% higher than they were the same month last year for an increase of $108,976.

According to the city, year-to-date sales tax collections are up 9.17%.

Comparing May to the same month last year, the city saw notable increases in miscellaneous retail (15%) and grocery stores & other food sellers (13.22%) compared to May 2022.

As has been the case this year, increases were seen across most geographical area categories except out of town and regional.

The accommodation tax, which is primarily dedicated to local trail projects, was down 10.46% in May compared to May 2022. However, year-to-date accommodation tax collections are 7.44% more than they were during the same time frame last year.

The short-term rental tax collected $233,835 in May, bringing year-to-date STR tax collections to $4.9 million.