Steamboat sales tax collections continue decline in February





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs continued 2021 with a wrinkle in its sales and use tax collection in February.

Sales tax collections, which serve as the city’s primary source of revenue, decreased in February compared with the same month in 2020, according to reports released this week by the city. This comes as the city ended 2020 with total collections only about 1% down from 2019.

The city brought in $2,908,328 in February, down 5.39% from the same month in 2020. February collections represent about 10% of annual collections, according to the city.

Collections were up 27.2%% for the construction and home improvement sector, and liquor stores were up 12.87%. Collections from restaurants saw the most decline year-over-year, down about 22% from February 2020.

Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 97.82% increase in sales tax collected from that category. Sales tax collected from purchases on the mountain, however, were down 23.03%.

The city’s accommodations tax was down 18.53% in February compared with last year. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.