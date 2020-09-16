Steamboat sales tax collection continues downward trend in July, internet sales grow
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, continued their decline in July.
The city brought in $2,350,017 in July, down 4.9% from July 2019. While that decrease may not seem very large, the city’s cumulative sales tax collection for the first half of the year is down by a little more than $1 million, or 6.5%.
In July, sales tax collected from sporting goods was up 24.8%, liquor store sales were up 20.6% and grocery stores and other food sellers were up 7.4% over the same period last year. Those three categories continue to show the largest increases throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lodging and amenities, however, saw a 12.8% decrease over July 2019, and sales tax from restaurants in Steamboat was down 20.3%. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, sales tax collected from lodging and restaurants has had the greatest decrease since the start of the pandemic in March.
A new reporting area category — out of town — was added in July. This category showed an increase of 11.2%. It includes businesses that sell direct to customers located in the city through online or other methods.
Up 10.6% in July, the regional area reporting category includes businesses based in Routt or Moffat counties that sell in multiple areas within city limits.
Accommodation tax was down 14% in July compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 16.8%. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year also is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.
