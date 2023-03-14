Steamboat Running Series begins with Luck of the Irish 7K on Saturday

The 2023 Steamboat Springs Running Series kicks off this weekend with the Luck of the Irish 7K, taking runners for a quick trot around Strawberry Park and the streets of Steamboat.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive.

Adult registration is $35 through Friday, March 17, and $40 on race day. Similarly, registration for children ages 17 and under is $15 through Friday, and $20 on race day. Participants can register online at RunningSeries.com , or sign up on race day starting at 8 a.m.

The race is open to all ages, so event organizers encourage families to attend. There will also be awards for the top three women’s and men’s finishers, a prize drawing, and light snacks and refreshments.

All proceeds from the race will go to support the SSMS cross country and track and field athletes. For more, RunningSeries.com .