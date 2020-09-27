Steamboat runner finishes with 1 shoe as Sailor girls take 3rd in Craig

Steamboat Springs senior Sidney Barbier finished the race with one shoe at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig on Saturday.

Shelby Reardon

CRAIG — With about 100 feet to go in the girls high school cross country race Saturday, Steamboat Springs High School senior Sidney Barbier lost her shoe.

She sprinted to the finish with one shoe and one pink sock at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig, earning eighth and helping the Sailors girls to third in the team standings.

“A girl accidentally stepped on the end of my shoe. The laces were undone, so the whole race I was thinking, ‘Don’t lose the shoe, don’t lose the shoe,’” Barbier said. “That was something to think about instead of the big hill or the girls catching you. Then at the very end, I started sprinting. The shoe came off, and I finished strong one shoe down.”

Despite being slightly distracted the whole 3.1 miles, Barbier shaved about a minute off of her time from the same course last year. She crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 32 seconds, three seconds behind sophomore teammate Autumn Oslowski, who took seventh.

Sailors senior Marcada Baker and juniors Kelsey Hamilton and Courtney Vargas came across the line back-to-back-to-back in 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.

Right behind them, came the first Soroco runner, freshman Larhae Whaley. The small but mighty runner crossed the finish in 24:18, good for 19th, about a second ahead of Ram junior Kayedence Bruner.

On her arm, she had written in black ink, “For the battle is the Lord’s — Samuel 17:47.”

“I use the same one (every race),” she said. “David and Goliath is my favorite story of the Bible.”

The Craig course was mostly fields, giving the illusion of a massive course. Any gaps between the front and the back of the pack are exaggerated by the two-wave race. Only 25 people can go in the first wave, so the rest of the race is already far behind everyone else.

“This course is so spread out,” said Steamboat Springs head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello. “You’re going to be spread out in your pack so pick objects and run to them, then find the person. Visually stay engaged ahead of you, and it makes it not seem so enormous of a course. This is more of a mental strength course than physical.”

Soroco head coach Matt Mayer agreed that getting those second-wave runners to push themselves and see themselves as part of the race has been a coaching challenge.

“It’s just trying to get them to run two separate races but realize it’s the same,” he said.

Locals sweep boys race for Steamboat team victory

Steamboat Springs High School senior Jaydon Fryer came across the finish line in first place and was relatively uncontested. The top four finishers seemed to be on another level and all hail from Routt County.

Fryer won the Moffat County Invite with a time of 17:39, 10 seconds ahead of junior teammate Bowden Tumminello. The Steamboat boys won while Moffat County took second in the team standings.

About 45 seconds later, Moffat County runner and Hayden resident Keaton Knez finished third, and just behind him, was Soroco senior Alex Colby.

With such a spread-out field, it’s a challenge to self motivate, but it’s a challenge the top contenders are taking on with gusto.

“First, it was Keaton behind me, then it was Jaydon in front,” Bowden Tumminello said. “From there on, it’s just not letting yourself become comfortable with being a certain spot.”

Teams are traveling less, so Colby, Tumminello and Fryer are seeing the same competition. The lack of diversity in the field may make the regional or state competitions a little more challenging. Colby isn’t worried, though.

“It’s just the same thing,” he said. “It’s finding someone and racing them and trying to catch whoever is in front of you.”

For years, Colby has been the solo Soroco boy competitor, but he’s no longer alone. He has three other male teammates, as well as a larger girls team.

“Even the girls idolize and watch Alex’s work ethic in practice,” Mayer said. “He’s always doing extra warmups and extra cooldowns and more stretching. It’s great having Alex.”

Moffat County Invite

Loudy Simpson Park

Boys team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 43. 2. Moffat County 47. 3. Aspen 65. 4. Rifle 89. 5. Rangely 121. 6. Meeker 151.

Top 5: 1. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 17:39. 2. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 17:49. 3. Keaton Knez, MC, 18:27. 4. Alex Colby, S, 18:41. 5. George Beck, A, 19:02.

Local finishers: 11. Casey Wolf, SS, 19:30. 12. Jameson Tracy, SS, 19:34. 20. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 20:16.75. 21. Connor Prost, SS, 20:18. 31. Spencer Ashley, S, 21:18. 44. Xander Dalke, SS, 21:36. 52. Alan Mayer, S, 23:57. 46. Gavyn Salberg, S, 26:14.

Girls team scores: 1. Aspen 27. 2. Moffat County 53. 3. Steamboat Springs 54. 4. Soroco 112. 5. Meeker 130. 6. Rangely 144.

Top 5: 1. Kylie Kenny, A, 20:35. 2. Elsie Weiss, A, 20:58. 3. Michaela Kenny, A, 21:18. 4. Kelsey McDiffett, MC, 21:20. 5. Mary Scoggins, R, 21:24.

Local finishers: 7. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 21:29.53. 8. Sidney Barbier, SS, 21:32. 12. Marcada Baker, SS, 22:19. 13. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 23:02. 14. Courtney Vargas, SS, 23:02. 19. Larhae Whaley, S, 24:18. 20. Kayedence Bruner, S, 24:19. 21. Nicole Nolting, SS, 24:22. 22. Lexi VandenBurg, S, 24:37. 24. Eden Mayer, S, 24:54. 28. Rachelle Dudley, S, 25:27. 29. Elise Colby, SS, 25:52. 30. Trinity Delto, S, 26:14. 31. Skyler Clark, S, 26:15. 39. McKenzie Clark, 31:46.

