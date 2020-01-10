Steamboat Resort ceases weekly fireworks; future shows limited to peak times

Starting Friday, Steamboat Resort will no longer conduct its weekly fireworks shows. The ski area will limit future fireworks to peak period, including Feb. 14, the week of the WinterWonderGrass music festival and select Fridays in March.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fireworks will no longer light up the night at Steamboat Resort every week, according to resort officials.

Starting Friday, the weekly shows will be limited to peak periods, including Valentine’s Day, the WinterWonderGrass music festival from Feb. 21 to 23 and select Fridays in March, according to Loryn Duke, communications manager for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

Duke said the reason for the change is to focus on having fireworks during busier weekends when more people can watch the display.

She said environmental factors did not influence the decision. Elsewhere, communities have limited fireworks shows or, in the case of Breckenridge’s recent New Year’s Eve celebration, stopped them altogether to reduce the impacts on the environment and wildlife.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.