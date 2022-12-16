Steamboat Resort’s new gondola, avalanche buries patroller: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Cabins for the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Ski Resort leave the unloading station on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

1. Steamboat Resort unveils Wild Blue Gondola cabins (with video)

Steamboat Resort employees and Doppelmeyer representatives pulled the covers off the new Wild Blue Gondola cabins on Saturday, Dec. 10, revealing the shiny, royal blue 10-person cabins that mimic the eight-person cabins of the existing Steamboat Gondola.

The unveiling of the Wild Blue Gondola cabins shows work is progressing toward a planned late December opening for both the new gondola and the new beginner ski school area Greenhorn Ranch, said Maren Franciosi, resort communications manager.

2. Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort

The storm is large enough to draw on moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said will help the storm continue to deliver snow to Steamboat on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, he predicts mid-mountain will have another six to 12 inches, with more near the summit.

3. Avalanche at Steamboat Resort buried ski patroller, highlights avalanche risk in Colorado

A member of Steamboat Ski Resort’s avalanche mitigation team was caught and buried in a slide in a closed section of terrain on Tuesday, Dec. 6, highlighting how dangerous avalanche conditions are in Colorado’s northern mountains right now.

Sharon Stone stands in front of the Glen Eden Resort in Clark on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stone recently opened Sharon’s at the Glen after she had to close her restaurant in Steamboat Springs earlier this year.

4. One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark

Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return.

“It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”

5. There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers

Outdoor recreation groups hope handing out poop-disposal kits will cut down on the problem piling up on Colorado’s public lands

6. Despite facilitation efforts, survey shows tensions at Steamboat Springs High School remain

While 84% of respondents recommended the school as a good place to work in the August survey — an improvement from 48% in January — just 63% of staff responded favorably to the question this time.

Christy Sports is sporting a new look after opening its Steamboat Square retail location on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

7. Renovated Christy Sports perfect fit with Steamboat Resort base area improvements

A little past 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, store manager Tyler Kitchin and his staff began a new day and a new era inside the completely reimagined Christy Sports at the base of the Steamboat Resort.

“We’ve always had world-class service,” Kitchin said. “We’ve always been great to our guests, but finally the facilities are going to be up to on par as our (ski shop) services, our product and our customer services.”

The renovations — or “store elevation,” as Christy Sports likes to call it — began at the end of the 2021-22 season, when Kitchin and his coworkers inventoried the remaining stock, packed it up and moved it out.

8. Draft wolf plan would release wolves in area that includes South Routt by end of next year

Based on the plan presented to the CPW Commission last week , wolves would be delisted from Colorado’s threatened species list once 150 of them are observed in the state over a two-year period or 200 are observed in one year. CPW estimates a population of 200 wolves would be about 25 packs covering 2.8 million acres of habitat.

9. Colorado’s move to make all eggs sold in stores cage-free will impact consumers’ grocery bills

A state law requiring that all eggs sold in Colorado’s grocery stores be cage-free goes into effect on Jan. 1, and businesses, producers and consumers will all feel the impact of the change.

The regulatory agency overseeing the transition expects to give grocery stores and other businesses time to upgrade their supply chains, so they can be fully compliant with the new regulations — meaning they won’t start handing out fines next month.

The U.S. Post Office in downtown Steamboat Springs.

10. Routt County residents wait as post office works to correct delivery issues

About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does.

“We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my Identity.”