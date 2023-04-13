Steamboat Resort will become a luau on closing day

Dances, hula and more will entertain people in Steamboat Square on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp./Courtesy photo

The end of ski season brings two competing emotions: misery for the end of winter and joy looking forward to summer.

To help the community lean into the warm weather jubilation, Steamboat Resort will host a luau from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, the resort’s deferred closing day. The festivities will be in Steamboat Square.

“Given that we extended by a week for the first time in 30 years, we knew we had to do something special,” said Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

Entertainers will take the stage at the square outside of Timber and Torch to play music and perform authentic dances from the Hula, Tahitian, Samoan and Maori Island nations. There will be performances with fire, the blowing of the conch shell and the audience will be able to participate through photo opportunities and dance lessons.

Funds raised from the group’s community events go toward education on unique forms of creative expression and appreciation of island cultures.

Food and drink specials will be available at Timber and Torch.

“We think this is gonna be a fun local event,” Franciosi said. “And I’m sure a lot of people who are sticking around for spring break are gonna enjoy having something to come out and celebrate what an awesome snow year it has been and all the amazing things that we’ve accomplished.”