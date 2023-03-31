Steamboat Resort voted top overall ski resort in North America

The slopes of Steamboat Resort stand in the background as the waters of the Yampa River roll down river out of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort was named top overall ski resort in North America through OnTheSnow.com’s 2022-23 Visitor’s Choice Awards.

Users at the website rated and reviewed the resorts they visited based on terrain, family-friendly amenities, après options and more.

Other visitor’s choice winners included Telluride winning Best All-Mountain Terrain, Keystone winning Best Terrain Park, Angel Fire in New Mexico being dubbed Most Family-Friendly, Breckenridge winning Best Après-Ski, Jiminy Peak in Massachusetts taking Best Area for Beginners and Silverton winning Best Small Ski Area.

Earlier in the winter, Steamboat Resort was named the 15th best ski resort in the United States and 10th best in the West in Ski Magazine’s annual rankings .

Additionally, three Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. employees were nominated for awards ahead of the 41st Annual Colorado Ski Country USA Snowmaking and Slope Maintenance Conference, which will take place April 4-6.

James Tierney is nominated for Groomer of the Year, while Jenna Lechowicz is nominated for Snowmaker of the Year and John Asta is nominated for Terrain Park Specialist of the Year.

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, April 5.

