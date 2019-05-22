Steamboat Resort to open Memorial Day weekend with limited trails

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Current snow conditions will limit Steamboat Resort’s ability to prepare trails for hiking this weekend. Starting Saturday, May 25, the resort will open with Land Up activities including the Outlaw Mountain Coaster, Kilimanjaro Climbing Wall, Maverick mini-golf and Stagecoach Bounce House.

Gondola Joes and Timber & Torch Grill will be open serving breakfast and lunch options in the base area, and the Sheraton Bike Shop and Steamboat Mercantile will be open.

As trails are not ready, the Christie Peak Express lift will not open this weekend. The resort will be open Saturday through Monday this holiday weekend and then Saturdays and Sundays until daily operations start June 14.