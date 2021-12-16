Steamboat Resort to open 400 additional acres this weekend

Steamboat Resort plans to open 400 additional acres between Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thanks to recent snowfall and temperatures cold enough for snowmaking, Steamboat Resort is opening more terrain this weekend.

“Thanks to our operations team and a little help from Mother Nature, we’ll be opening additional terrain and lifts later this week,” Vice President of Mountain Operations Dave Hunter said in a video that appeared Wednesday on Steamboat Resort’s Facebook page.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Burgess Creek lift will open and provide access to 14 new trails in the area, including Blizzard and upper Why Not. On Saturday, 24 trails and six lifts will open, including Storm Peak Express and Sundown Express with access to the Four Points Lodge and Rendezvous Lodge.

Over the two days, 38 trails and 400 acres of terrain will open, bringing the 2021 total to 46 trails. As of Saturday, about 27% of Steamboat Resort’s 170 trails will be open.

Steamboat Resort has received 23 inches of new snow over the last 48 hours, according to the resort website.

Additionally, night skiing will be available for the first time Thursday evening. Night skiing is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 19. The week of Dec. 25-Jan. 2, night skiing is available every evening before reverting back to the weekend-only schedule through closing day.

“I believe we do expect it to be a pretty busy weekend,” said Loryn Duke, director of communications for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “I know everyone is excited about the natural snowfall and our team is excited about our snowmaking capabilities. We are certainly getting the word out about the great snow that we have and the work we’re putting in to open more terrain.”

Duke does want people to expect early season conditions and be wary of exposed rocks and brush.

Uphill access began this week as well. All uphill users need a 2021-22 armband, which can be purchased online at steamboat.com/uphill . The complete uphill policy online lays out the suggested routes for uphill users as well.

The Steamboat Resort app provides users with the most up-to-date information about terrain, lifts and conditions.

Snowmaking efforts are being spread out across the mountain, adding to the base and open trails when possible, while also trying to expand terrain. Duke said she doesn’t have a forecast for any more terrain opening, but is hopeful the next week provides more prime snowmaking conditions and natural snow.

“Our teams are taking advantage of all the weather that we can and opening up as much terrain and lifts as possible, as soon as possible,” she said.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.