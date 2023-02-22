Steamboat Resort to close two parking lots for WinterWonderGrass

Starting early next week, the Upper and Lower Knoll parking lots at Steamboat Resort will be closed to facilitate the setup and breakdown for WinterWonderGrass, which takes place March 3-5.

The Upper Knoll Lot closure will begin Monday, Feb, 27, while the Lower Knoll Lot will close beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28. Both closures will remain in place through March 7, according to a news release.

The resort will continue to offer free parking in the Meadows Lot and paid parking in the Gondola Square Parking Structure and the Northside Parking Lot. Steamboat Springs Transit also offers free bus transportation between the ski area, downtown and most condominium locations.

“The Knoll lot provides more than 400 parking spaces to our staff and guests, and it takes our entire community to work together to find alternate modes of transportation when WinterWonderGrass comes to town,” said Loryn Duke, communications director for Steamboat Ski Resort. “It’s always a good idea to carpool and use SST, but it’s even more important when we have festivals in the Knoll Lot. Additionally, we are expecting more great snow storms during this period, so folks should be aware of the limited parking and plan accordingly.”