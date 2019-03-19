STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort will soon break ground on a new gondola, which will close several trails in the resort's Bike Park this summer as well as Thunderhead Lodge.

The resort published a news release on Monday detailing the changes, which include extended operating hours to accommodate for the loss of services.

The $15 million replacement gondola is part of a $555 million investment that Steamboat Resort’s new owner, Alterra Mountain Co., is pumping into its collection of resorts over the next five years.

Summer 2019 hours May 25 to 27 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 9 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 14, all activities and Bike Park open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday June 18 through Aug. 11 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Aug. 12 through Sept. 2 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Monday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 2 through 27 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 28 through Oct. 13, weather permitting 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Construction is set to begin April 15, the day after the resort closes. The gondola should be finished and ready for service by the start of next winter season.

Christie Peak Express will serve as the gondola's temporary replacement in the interim this summer, offering scenic rides and shuttling services to lower-mountain bike trails.

The upper portion of the Steamboat Bike Park, the downhill-only system of rollercoaster-style mountain bike trails, will be closed for the entire summer.

Park trails below Christie Peak will remain open during construction.

Those include the following beginner trails: Cowpoke, Lickity Split, Lasso and Easy Rider. Available intermediate trails include Ridge Connector, Lower Rustler's Ridge, Gunsmoke and Wrangler's Gulch. One expert trail, Buckin' Bronc, will also stay open.

Loryn Kasten, the resort’s senior communications manager, said the closures will not affect the various multi-use trails around the resort, which will remain accessible to people who hike or bike up the mountain on their own, or who ride up Christie Peak.

Lift ticket prices have not yet been determined.

Kasten said that Sunset Happy Hour, usually held at Thunderhead Lodge, will need to take a party break this summer. The event may move to another restaurant, but that has not been determined.

Resort-owned restaurants at the base of the ski area, namely Timber & Torch, will remain open and offer their usual happy hours.

The resort will also offer additional summer hours during construction for Christie Peak and its base area activities, including the Mountain Coaster, mini golf, climbing wall and bounce house.

Summer resort activities will kick off Memorial Day weekend and open every weekend after until daily operations begin June 14. From June 28 through Aug. 11, Christie Peak and the Bike Park will be open until 7 p.m.

"This is an extension from previous summers when the gondola closed at 4 p.m. and twilight biking was only available on Friday evenings," according to the news release.

Kasten does not anticipate the gondola closure to impact summer lift employees, who will simply work at Christie Peak instead.

The resort is hiring full-time construction laborers to assist with projects around the mountain, including the new gondola.

Kasten added that construction may affect additional trails or operations throughout the summer.

"As we get more information, we will release it," she said.

People can stay updated on the changes at steamboat.com after the winter season ends.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.