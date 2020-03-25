Steamboat Resort temporarily closes ski area to uphill access

Steamboat Resort closed indefinitley on March 15, but has still attracted plenty of people and dogs to its slopes.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Beginning Thursday morning, Steamboat Resort will temporary close uphill access to the ski area. The announcement was made shortly after Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

“As part of that mandate, along with guidance from the Routt County Health Department and following orders to limit gatherings to five people or less, Steamboat Resort, in alignment with the U.S. Forest Service, has temporarily closed the resort to uphill access effective Thursday morning, March 26,” Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Director of Communications Loryn Duke said in a news release.

The resort suspended operations March 15 in an effort to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and since then, locals have flocked to the mountain to skin up the mountain for exercise and to enjoy downhill access without crowds. The uphill access order now ends that option.

“We understand how important outdoor recreation is at a time like this, and we don’t take lightly the decision to limit access,” Duke said. “To comply with current state orders, for the health and well-being of our community and your safety, please respect all closures and refrain from accessing the mountain during this time.”

On March 18, Polis extended the closure of all Colorado ski resorts to April 6. Alterra Mountain Co., which owns and operates Steamboat Resort, has still not announced a season closure.

Vail Resorts announced March 17 the season had ended for all its resorts.