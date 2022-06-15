Steamboat Resort takes over as concessionaire at rodeo grounds

A biker passes by Robbie Shine, Rodeo supervisior, as he checks out the placement of the Taco Beast, which will provide those attending this year's Steamboat Pro Rodeo Series another option for food.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Don’t worry, the food at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series will still be great, but who serves it has changed.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is taking over and will still offer some incredible barbecue just as the last concessionaires did by bringing Routties down from the mountain into the arena.

“It’s the same quality of Routties up here that you’ll be able to get down at the rodeo,” said Kim Houlihan, Senior General Manager at Timber & Torch.

The resort will operate out of the existing building but will bring some backup to supply more food in more locations.

The Taco Beast will make the journey from the snow to the dirt, swapping out customers in ski boots for those in cowboy boots. It’ll be positioned at the top of the concrete bleachers, while the Rita Bar will serve margaritas and beer at the base of the concrete bleachers.

The Taco Beast went into place on Wednesday, June 15.

Adding to the options will be the Hot Mess trailer, which sat in Steamboat Square last winter serving sandwiches and other items that don’t necessarily need silverware, making them perfect eats to take back to your seat so you don’t miss any of the action.

Drink service will be available around the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds offering wine, liquor and Coca-Cola products.

The resort is also providing pre-show entertainment with a lineup featuring local bands and artists.

The rodeo series kicks off on June 24 and runs every Friday and Saturday through August 27, with additional performances on July 3 and 4. The arena opens with music and food at 6 p.m., with action kicking off at 7:30 p.m. each night.

For all things Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo, keep an eye out for the official program, published by Pilot & Today and hitting stands on June 24.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.