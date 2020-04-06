Steamboat Resort takes cue from Snow Bowl, starts offering free meals to public

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. is taking a cue from Snow Bowl and launching an effort to help the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After witnessing the generosity of Snow Bowl’s Family Bowl program, which has seen local chefs create thousands of meals for those in need across the community, Ski Corp. has created its own free meal pick-up plan for local residents. Working in conjunction with Snow Bowl, the resort’s goal is to help feed those facing hardships on either end of Steamboat Springs at different times throughout the day.

Steamboat residents can now collect the re-heatable dishes through a contactless process at the resort’s Transportation Center. Resort staff will place the meals outside of a person’s car door while observing proper social distancing and safety guidelines. Residents should drive through the Gondola Square parking garage to receive their bag of food.

“This is a difficult time for Steamboat Springs and many of our neighbors are in need,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Resort. “The resort has resources available to help fulfill that need, and we are grateful to be in a position to share that with our community.”

The resort intends to provide 200 meals daily divided into 100 bags. Each bag will contain meal starters such as hearty stews, casseroles and chili. People can then pair the meal with pantry staples they may have at home.

Right now, the resort is working with what food it has on hand to make the meals. Staff is preparing them inside the kitchen at The Steamboat Grand.

Earlier in March, Steamboat Resort delivered its remaining perishable foods, such as fruits and vegetables, to different community entities, its employees and a drive-through pick up for individuals. These items were taken to LiftUp, Casey’s Pond, Routt County Council on Aging and to locations in Craig.

“We had to get through some things at the resort and see where we were to see what the new normal for right now looked like,” said Loryn Duke, director of communications for Ski Corp. “We saw how necessary it was in the community and looked inward to see how to aid the community in a similar fashion.”

After discussion with Snow Bowl, it was determined the best way to help was to offer two outlets and two times for food distribution.

“We saw the effort that Snow Bowl and its partners were doing and wanted to see how we could aid in that support,” Perlman said. “I am encouraged by how our entire community has responded to this challenging time, and I am incredibly proud of the way our staff has stepped up to assist.”

Snow Bowl will continue its food service operation on the west side of Steamboat from 5 to 7 p.m. daily The resort will begin distributing meals at 2 p.m. each weekday for about an hour, starting Monday.

“It’s been great to learn from Snow Bowl, they’ve been really helpful,” Duke said.

It’s the resort’s intention to provide the meals while resources are available and evaluate the program each week to determine ability and need in the community.

“We do hope we can continue to offer this for as long as possible,” Duke said.

Snow Bowl’s Family Bowl program has been a big success since launching in late March. Four chefs have volunteered 70 hours each week to serve over 2,800 meals, according to Snow Bowl. The entertainment venue has also raised more than $17,000 in donations to support the effort.

