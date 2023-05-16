Summer operations begin at Steamboat Resort on Memorial Day weekend

Steamboat Resort’s summer operations will begin Friday, May 26, with scenic gondola rides Fridays through Sundays, and Memorial Day, through June 11.

The rest of the summer activities commence June 16, with the Steamboat Bike Park opening with access via Steamboat Gondola and Christie Peak Express, hiking tours, Skeeter’s Rink yard games and dining through Labor Day. There will also be Happy Camp, Sunset Happy Hour, and Coca-Cola Movies on the Mountain.

Skeeter’s Rink will be covered in artificial turf and be the perfect home for yard games. Movies on the Mountain will play at the Steamboat Stage.

The Sunset Happy Hour band schedule has yet to be announced, but music will run most Thursdays and Sundays between June 18 and Sept. 3. Additionally, on-mountain dining at The Oasis Sundeck will be available Memorial Day through June 11. The sundeck will be open daily beginning June 16 through Sept. 4.

The Range Food Hall was expected to open in May, resort officials said in March. The food hall will include four vendors, a bar, and ample indoor and outdoor seating. Once complete, the Creekside level will offer lockers, ski valet and restrooms.

Full Steam Ahead work will continue through the summer as the Mahogany Ridge Express is installed on the north side of the mountain, and the upper leg of Wild Blue Gondola will be erected between Green Horn Ranch and Sunshine Peak.

The bike park and gondola will operate on weekends through the fall as conditions allow.

The Meadows and Lower Knoll lots will be closed for the summer; however, the Upper Knoll will offer free parking, while paid parking will be available in the Gondola Square and Steamboat Grand structures.