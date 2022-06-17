Steamboat Resort still offering summer activities despite construction

The Coca-Cola Beach and Torian Plum Lawn at Steamboat Resort will host many of the base area summer activities, as Steamboat Square remains under construction as part of the multi-year project known as Full Steam Ahead.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Steamboat Resort’s base area is a construction zone due to the multi-year, $200 million Full Steam Ahead project. However, the resort is still offering ample opportunities for summer fun Thursdays through Mondays beginning June 30.

Most of the Land Up activities, including the ropes course, bungee jumping and bounce house are back. They’ve just shifted up the hill to the Torian Coca-Cola Beach and will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Burgess Creek is expected to be flowing by late July, but the beach will be open regardless.

Also coming to the Torian Plum Lawn will be weekly Movies on the Mountain, starting with “The Parent Trap” on July 2. The movies, which are nearly weekly, are free, begin at sunset and will run through Aug. 27.

The gondola installed in 2019 will also provide scenic rides and access to hiking and Sunset Happy Hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Gourmet hiking tours will be offered Fridays and Saturdays from July 1 through Sept. 4, and will include lunch at the Oasis Sundeck.

Sunset happy hour runs from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday beginning June 30 and running through Sept. 4. Shuttles will run until 9 p.m. on those days.

The sundeck will be open 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at Thunderhead Lodge. That won’t be the only food and beverage options, as Routties’s Barbecue will also be open, as well as a few options inside the Steamboat Grand Hotel.

Movies on the Mountain schedule July 2 – The Parent Trap July 9 – Despicable Me July 16 – Wreck it Ralph July 23 – Space Jam July 30 – The Might Ducks Aug. 6 – Encanto Aug. 13 – Trolls Aug. 20 – Luca Aug. 27 – The Little Rascals

On the mountain, hiking and biking trails will be open, but may close periodically due to construction of the new Wild Blue Gondola, which will stretch to Greenhorn Ranch, the new learning center above Thunderhead Express. Trail conditions and closures will be updated at http://www.Steamboat.com and on the Steamboat App. All trails in the Steamboat Bike Park will not operate this summer due to the construction.

Access around Steamboat Square is limited, but not restricted, so people are able to reach the gondola or Torian Plum plaza from any direction.

However, due to construction, the Knoll parking lots will be closed. Shuttle service will be available from the Meadows Lot on days the gondola is open.

For more information on equipment, tickets and prices, go to www. Steamboat.com.

