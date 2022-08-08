Steamboat Resort seeks proposals for large, outdoor art installation
Steamboat Resort is looking for artists who want to be showcased in the resort’s upcoming “What Makes You Feel Welcome In The Outdoors” installation.
Steamboat Resort is now accepting proposals, and selected artist or artists will receive a commission for the creation and installation of their work.
According to the resort, the ideal work would be a large, outdoor, three-dimensional piece that celebrates the outdoors as a place where all are welcome to play and encourages reflection on collaboration.
The deadline to submit proposals is Sept. 2. The installation will ideally be completed by the end of 2022. For more, go to Steamboat.com/artistcall.
