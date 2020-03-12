Steamboat Resort ramps up protections amid coronavirus travel warnings

Steamboat Resort is boosting sanitation and protection measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. This comes after Gov. Jared Polis warned people over 60 and those with underlying health conditions from traveling to mountain communities.

File photo/John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Amid warnings to avoid travel to mountain communities in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Steamboat Resort is ramping up preventative measures and working with local authorities to protect resort guests and employees.

During a news conference at the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 11, Gov. Jared Polis urged people ages 60 and older and those with health issues to avoid visiting mountain communities, such as Steamboat Springs, that he said have limited health care capacity to treat patients.

“It appears the virus will be disproportionately hitting our resort and mountain communities first,” Polis said during the news conference.

The announcement comes after Polis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 10, with the governor warning that the state could be on the verge of a “tipping point” for COVID-19 spreading through communities.

In an email, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. President and COO Rob Perlman said the resort is boosting sanitation measures, such as providing more access to hand sanitizers, increasing sanitation in “high touch areas” and encouraging staff to stay home if they feel sick. The resort also is working internally to prepare a response in the event the virus spreads to the community and is continuing to follow the guidance of federal, state and local agencies.

“We are fully open and welcoming guests,” Perlman said.

A new webpage on the resort’s website offers information on preventative measures and health resources: steamboat.com\COVID.

“We will continue to update this page, and our employees, as the rapidly changing situation evolves,” Perlman said.

The strain of coronavirus, called COVID-19, that has swept the globe tends to be more severe for people older than 60 and those with underlying health issues, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The virus has killed more than 1,300 people worldwide.

As of Thursday afternoon, Colorado had 33 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Department of Health & Environment. Pitkin County currently has the most cases, after nine Australians visiting Aspen tested positive for the virus.

No positive cases have been identified in Routt County as of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

For the most recent information on COVID-19, visit steamboatpilot.com/coronavirus.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.