Steamboat Resort puts lifts on hold due to weather
Citing high winds and extreme windchill, Steamboat Report has put all of its lifts on a weather hold.
“We’re experiencing high sustained winds and gusts this morning at the resort that will impact operations,” the resort wrote Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a Facebook post. “Stay tuned to the app and website for up to date info on lifts on the weather hold.”
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
