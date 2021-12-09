Steamboat Resort opens gondola as more snow expected Thursday, Friday

Snow guns crank out human-made snow on the slopes of the Steamboat Resort on Nov. 17 in Steamboat Springs. The recent colder temperatures have allowed crews to get to work.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As Routt County locals and visitors await a snowstorm anticipated to arrive early Friday morning, Steamboat Resort plans to run its gondola and open at Heavenly Daze for skiers Saturday.

Loryn Duke, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. director of communications, said Ski Corp. could open skier’s left the same day, though that depends on how much natural snow the area gets and if temperatures stay cold enough to make snow.

“Obviously, I think our staff and our guests love seeing snow, so we’re all just waiting for Mother Nature to show up the way that she does this time of year,” Duke said. “But in the industry, we know that conditions can change with the snap of a finger.”

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a winter storm warning for Thursday and Friday with a storm expected to bring more than two feet of snow. As of Thursday afternoon, local meteorologist and author of SnowAlarm.com, Mike Weissbluth, measured three inches of snow by mid-mountain at the resort.

Weissbluth predicted 3-6 inches of powder could fall by the end of Friday, with temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees. Saturday morning will likely see temperatures at zero or below, he added.

Duke said the resort has not yet decided when and how much terrain they will open, but a combination of colder temperatures and natural snow will help push the process along.

“We’re getting natural snow at the top and making snow at the bottom, so it’s the middle and lower portion that we really need to focus on,” Duke said.

The resort will also begin offering night skiing Dec. 16.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.