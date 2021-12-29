Steamboat Resort now requiring masks indoors

Steamboat Resort is now requiring masks in all of its indoor spaces. l Alison Berg/Steamboat Pilot & Today



Steamboat Resort will now require masks indoors — including in retail shops, restaurants, shuttles, restrooms and lodges — as Routt County’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Communications Director Loryn Duke said the resort has always required masks for unvaccinated patrons, though they did not check for proof of vaccination.

After seeing how contagious the omicron variant is, Duke added that staff assessed the situation and decided to require masks for indoor spaces, again.

“We are aware of the rapid spread of omicron, and we have said all along that we would change our policies as necessary,” Duke said. “(The increase) was a red flag to us, and we decided this was the best route forward.”

Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith said wearing masks indoors can greatly reduce spread of the new extremely contagious variant.

“You should be wearing a mask indoors in public spaces,” Smith said. “It’s another layer of protection.”

The decision at Steamboat Resort mirrors precautions being taken across the industry.

On Tuesday, Dec, 28, Vail Resorts announced face coverings would again be required on all of its gondolas starting the following day.

“Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” Vail spokesperson John Plack told the Vail Daily. “Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts.”

Eagle County also instituted a mask mandate for indoor spaces Dec. 22 as the county’s incident rate remains the highest in the state, along with other resort communities like Pitkin, Summit and San Juan counties.

