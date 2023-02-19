Steamboat Resort now open until April 16

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include comments from Steamboat Resort.

Steamboat Resort announced on social media that it will extend its season until April 16. Generally closed around April 10, the resort has added a six-day extension to its ski season.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a phenomenal winter in Steamboat. The resort leads Colorado in snow and, with back to back 100 inch months (December and January), has one of the deepest bases in a quarter century,” said Loryn Duke, communications director at the resort. “Thanks to the love from Mother Nature and the dedication of our incredible staff, Steamboat Ski Resort has decided to extend our ski and ride season through April 16 — an extra week.”

Duke said it is unusual for the resort to extend the season, with a single day extension happening in 2007 and a week extension occurring in 1993.

Details on what will be available the extra week are still being determined, but guests can expect most lifts and many restaurants to be open, according to Duke. Updates will be available on the website and app.