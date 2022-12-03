Steamboat Resort now more than 50% open

Four Points lift was running in the biggest opening day in eight years at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Steamboat Resort opened five lifts and 46 trails, bringing the grand total of open terrain to about 1,500 acres, according to a social media post from Steamboat Resort. The resort is 2,965 acres, meaning it is more than 50% open just 10 days after opening day.

Saturday saw Morningside, Sunshine, and Sundown lifts open as well as Elkhead Express and South Peak. With those additions, 12 of 21 lifts at the resort are open.

Additionally, 105 of 170 trails are open.