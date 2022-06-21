Steamboat Resort names new president of Food and Beverage

Steamboat Ski & Resort Crop. has hired Mike Friery as the resort’s vice president of food and beverage.

Friery started the job Monday, June 20. He comes with 23 years of experience in the hospitality and ski industry after working for Vail Resort and Beaver Creek Resort, according to a news release from Steamboat Resort.

“Mike’s passion for elevating the food and beverage experience aligns perfectly with the changes taking place at the resort,” said Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer, in the release. “We are thrilled to see how he inspires our incredible teams to move Full Steam Ahead with offering the best dining options at our existing outlets and opening the new Range Food & Drink Hall.”

As a member of Steamboat’s Senior Leadership Team, Friery will be responsible for all aspects of the resort’s food and beverage operations including on-mountain dining, base area restaurants, Haymaker Clubhouse and Steamboat Grand Hotel outlets. Friery will be tasked with strategic planning, finding growth opportunities for the department and overseeing more than 20 restaurant outlets, as well as wedding, banquets and warehouse operations.

Friery and his team also will be responsible for opening the resort’s newest dining outlet the Range Food & Drink Hall, expected to open during the 2022-23 winter season.

“I am most looking forward to joining the amazing team at Steamboat Ski Resort, becoming part of the wonderful culture that is SSRC and being part of the exciting Full Steam Ahead Project, including the new restaurant concepts at The Range Food & Drink Hall,” Friery said in a statement. “Steamboat is an iconic, legendary resort and I am so honored and humbled to have the incredible opportunity to work and live in Steamboat.”