Steamboat Resort makes official announcement of season’s end, worker furloughs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. officially announced Thursday it will not reopen for the remaining two weeks of the 2019-20 ski season and has been forced to furlough some employees.

The resort announced its temporary closure March 15, hours before an executive order made by Gov. Jared Polis that forced all Colorado ski resorts to cease operations. It then closed uphill access March 25. But the resort had made no announcement regarding an official end to the season until Thursday. Vail Resorts announced an official end to its season March 17.

Ski Corp. officials said the ski area, along with other resorts of parent company Alterra Mountain Co., was closing because it was “unable to operate business as normal,” according to Loryn Duke, Ski Corp. director of communications.

The resort is no longer collecting revenue to support operations, leading to the “difficult decision to temporarily operate at a reduced capacity,” Duke said.

Hours for some remaining employees will be cut and a portion of the staff will be moved to zero hours for “the foreseeable future” but will remain employed by the resort.

“These actions will allow us to support efforts for the resort’s future opening and reestablish regular work schedules for staff when restrictions are lifted and our company can return to normal business operations,” Duke said.

Before the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Steamboat Resort was slated to officially end its season April 12.

“We recognize this may create a hardship on our staff and community and don’t take lightly the implications of having to move some of our team members to zero hours at this time,” Duke said.

Vail Resorts on Wednesday announced the company would be making a large reduction in expenses over the next few months. Most hourly employees would be furloughed, and all salaried employees in the U.S. would receive a pay reduction.

The company also announced it would pause payments to Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and its board of directors, and dividend payouts to shareholders would not take place in July and October for the first time since the inception of Vail Resorts’ common stock dividend in 2011.

Alterra has so far made no such announcement.

