UPDATED: Steamboat Resort lifts remain on weather hold

Skiers descend out of the fog on Buddy's Run on Jan. 21 at Steamboat Resort. Weather put multiple lifts on hold on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

10:35 a.m.: The Steamboat Gondola, Morningside, Four Points and Storm Peak Express are the only lifts still on weather hold at Steamboat Resort.

Original story: Multiple lifts at Steamboat Resort are on weather hold as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a post from the resort on Facebook.

The Steamboat Gondola, as well as Bar-UE, Sundown Express, Bashor, Morningside, Sunshine Express, Four Points, Storm Peak and Pony Express are all delayed.

Visit the app and website for the most up-to-date information.