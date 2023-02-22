UPDATED: Steamboat Resort lifts remain on weather hold
10:35 a.m.: The Steamboat Gondola, Morningside, Four Points and Storm Peak Express are the only lifts still on weather hold at Steamboat Resort.
Original story: Multiple lifts at Steamboat Resort are on weather hold as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a post from the resort on Facebook.
The Steamboat Gondola, as well as Bar-UE, Sundown Express, Bashor, Morningside, Sunshine Express, Four Points, Storm Peak and Pony Express are all delayed.
Visit the app and website for the most up-to-date information.
