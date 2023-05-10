Steamboat Resort hosts community town hall
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is hosting a community town hall from 5-5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Library Hall.
Resort staff will celebrate a 60th anniversary season for the record books, and share more about the Full Steam Ahead Phase III projects. Space will be limited and questions should be submitted ahead of time to townhall@steamboat.com.
