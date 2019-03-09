Steamboat Resort extends hours for spring

Steamboat Resort's Spring hours Bar UE: 9:30 a.m. To 2:30 p.m. Bashor: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burgess Creek: 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Christie Peak Express: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Elkhead: 8:35 a.m. to 4:15

Four Points: 8:45 a.m. to 4

Gondola: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morningside: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pony Express: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Preview: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rough Rider: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed From noon to 1 p.m. daily)

South Peak: 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Storm Peak Express: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundown Express: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunshine: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thunderhead: 8:35 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort is getting a head-start on spring, extending the hours of some of its lifts as well as its night skiing operations.

The new hours take effect on Saturday and continue until the resort closes on April 14.

Most of the changes affect lifts on the upper parts of the ski area. Lifts like Sunshine, Sundown and Storm Peak Express will close 45 minutes later than usual, at 4 p.m. as opposed to 3:15.

Christie Peak Express, at the base of the resort, will run an additional 30 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night skiing, which runs Thursday through Monday nights, will begin and end later starting Saturday. Under the new schedule, it runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Outlaw Mountain Coaster will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

The gondola will maintain its regular schedule, opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.