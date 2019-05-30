Steamboat Resort donates old gondola cars to 10 nonprofits

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With construction underway on the new gondola, Steamboat Resort has donated 10 cabins from the previous gondola to local nonprofits. Recipients include Advocates of Routt County, BookTrails, Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, Casey’s Pond Senior Living, Horizons Specialized Services, Integrated Community, LiftUp of Routt County, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and Routt County Search and Rescue. Most of these organizations will use the gondola cabins to fundraise for their organizations and community members are encouraged to keep an eye out for opportunities to support these organizations and own a piece of Steamboat history.