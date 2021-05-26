Steamboat Resort details activities as summer season begins June 18

Steamboat Resort’s summer season is set to begin next month amid a flurry of construction projects.

The season will run from June 18 to Sept. 6 and will see the return of Land Up activities and Steamboat Bike Park, all operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday.

“While the base of the resort will look different this summer, our team is looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the fresh mountain air and warm weather activities,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of mountain operations for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. “We thank you for your patience as we kick off this exciting revitalization project.”

Construction will continue through the summer on the resort’s base area redevelopment project, which includes moving the lower gondola terminal and grading work in the Bashor Bowl area.

Christie Peak Express will serve as the summer chairlift allowing bike access to the top of its namesake peak. All opening June 18, bike trails at lower mountain will include beginner routes of Cowpoke, Lickety Split, Lasso and EZ Rider; intermediate trails Rustler’s Ridge, Gunsmoke, Huckleberry and Wrangler’s Gulch; and advanced trail Buckin’ Bronc.

Guests can enjoy the lower Thunderhead hiking trail as well as all other multiuse trails in the area, including Valley View and Yoo Hoo road. Trails between Thunderhead Lodge and the top of Christie Peak will remain closed and unpatrolled during the summer.

Returning this summer season are the resort’s Land Up activities that include the Outlaw Mountain Coaster, Maverick Mini Golf and ropes course. Passes and tickets can be purchased at the ticket office in the Steamboat Sports location at the Steamboat Sheraton Resort Villas across from the Christie Peak Express chairlift or in advance on the Steamboat Resort app or Steamboat.com .

Free parking will be available at the upper and lower Knoll lots, with paid parking at the Gondola Square parking structure. Access to the resort will only be possible through Torian Plaza as construction will force the closure of Gondola Square.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.