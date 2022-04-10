Steamboat Resort closes out the season (with photos and video)
Last day saw the return of the popular pond skim for the first time since 2019
Steamboat Resort closed out the ski season on Sunday, April 10, by bringing back one of its most popular traditions — the Splashdown Pond Skimming Championship.
The event has been a tradition, but hasn’t been seen since 2019.
In 2020, the ski season ended abruptly in March with the onset of COVID-19. Last year, Steamboat Resort opted to scrap it again, fearing it could contribute to the spread of the virus.
However, skiers and boarders dressed in costumes made a triumphant return to the base area this year. The costumes ranged from leprechauns and Hawaiian vacationers to Bigfoot.
Steamboat Olympians judged the competition basing their scores off of the costume the contestant wore, the style they had entering the pond, the execution and amplitude of the air and the audience’s reaction.
With the criteria in mind, Alden Wade said he was going for a front-flip. It quickly turned into a back flop, though.
All smiles, Wade hopped out of the icy water and gave the crowd a wave. Why go for the front-flip?
“Why not?” Wade said.
