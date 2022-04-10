Steamboat Resort closes out the season (with photos and video)

Steamboat Resort closed out the ski season on Sunday, April 10, by bringing back one of its most popular traditions — the Splashdown Pond Skimming Championship.

The event has been a tradition, but hasn’t been seen since 2019.

In 2020, the ski season ended abruptly in March with the onset of COVID-19. Last year, Steamboat Resort opted to scrap it again, fearing it could contribute to the spread of the virus.

However, skiers and boarders dressed in costumes made a triumphant return to the base area this year. The costumes ranged from leprechauns and Hawaiian vacationers to Bigfoot.

Contestants had varying degrees of success getting airborne during the Splash Down Pond Skim event on Sunday, April 10, at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Olympians judged the competition basing their scores off of the costume the contestant wore, the style they had entering the pond, the execution and amplitude of the air and the audience’s reaction.

With the criteria in mind, Alden Wade said he was going for a front-flip. It quickly turned into a back flop, though.

All smiles, Wade hopped out of the icy water and gave the crowd a wave. Why go for the front-flip?

“Why not?” Wade said.

One snowboarder inverts on his attempt of the pond skim on closing day at Steamboat Ski Resort on Sunday, April 10.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A daring snowboarder gets air during Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on closing day on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A young competitor throws his hands up after taking part in the Splash Down Pond Skim on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A Resort employee gives Fisher Gibson a towel after fetching him from the freezing water during Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on closing day on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

One contestant glides across the water during the Pond Skim event on closing day, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim judges and Olympians Ben Berend, Mick Dierdorff, Erin Nemec and Cody Winters react to a jump on Saturday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Alden Wade attempts a front-flip off the jump during the Splash Down Pond Skim on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dress as Aladdin, Fernando Garcia rode a magic carpet for Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colin Kagan skims across the water during the Splash Down Pond Skim on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Levi Davis launches off the jump during the Splash Down Pond Skim on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

A competitor dressed like a bird flies high while grabbing the nose of their snowboard during Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on closing day, April 10, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Festive attire could be seen all over the mountain on closing day, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Baxter Hamilton is all smiles after leaving the icy pool of water during Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on closing day, April 10, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

One contestant catches big air before skimming across the water on closing day at Steamboat Ski Resort on Sunday, April 10.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Festive attire could be seen all over the mountain on closing day at Steamboat Ski Resort on Sunday, April 10.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.