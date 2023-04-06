Steamboat Resort celebrates Springalicious with Cardboard Classic, pond skim

A crew of vikings slide down on their dilapidated ship after crashing into the side of the course during the 2019 Cardboard Classic.

Derek Maiolo/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Springalicious is in the air!

The combination of sunny days and persisting snow has made for choice spring conditions at Steamboat Resort, and the Cardboard Classic and Slashdown Pond Skim will use the excellent remaining snow to celebrate the conclusion of the season.

While Springalicious technically runs between April 1-16, the festivities peak this weekend.

The 41st annual Cardboard Classic will pit box-riding speedsters against each other at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

Competitors will zip down the bottom of Stampede, just uphill from Steamboat Square and be judged on most creative, best individual craft, best reproduction, judge’s choice, best costumes, crowd favorite, best engineering and Coca-Cola Classic.

The 17-and-under race will get underway around 11:30 a.m. and the 18-plus race will follow. An award ceremony will follow.

The next day on Sunday, April 9, right as temperatures should be peaking in the upper 40s, the Splashdown Pond Skim will commence. Competitors will start up at 1 p.m. and earn points based on their costume, distance, style, air and crowd response, so crashing with style in a cool costume while generating a massive gasp could result in the winning run.

Both days at 3:30 p.m., a free concert will entertain those in Steamboat Square. On Saturday, The Main Squeeze will take the stage and share the sound that earned them a following on TikTok. On Sunday afternoon, the legendary Wailers will bring reggae to the base area.

The Rendezvous Lodge will play host to DJ Patty Cakes at the Umbrella Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Also taking place this weekend is the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s Earth Day celebration, which will take over the base area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

