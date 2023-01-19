Steamboat Resort celebrates 60th anniversary with a drone show and more this weekend
On Jan. 12, Steamboat Resort turned 60, celebrating six decades since a locally owned ski hill called Storm Mountain opened with one chairlift and a poma.
To commemorate the occasion, the resort is hosting an event like none other: a drone show.
“We do fireworks quite often, it’s not the most special thing,” said Morgan Bast, director of marketing at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “We’re all about storytelling and sharing the story of Steamboat with people. This is a very new way to do that.”
The show will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Steamboat Square.
There will be a torchlight parade with Snow Sports School instructors, as well as a performance by the Steamboat Skating Club on Skeeter’s Rink.
Anywhere in Steamboat Square, or the bottom of Stampede is a prime spot to catch the drone show, which will feature 150 drones telling the tale of Steamboat Resort over about 10 minutes. The drones will perform a synchronized display of images composed to music and aided by a commentary that will take viewers through important moments in the history of Steamboat Resort.
Bast said it should be an immersive experience for attendees.
“Just listening to the music going along to the drone show has sent a couple of us in the office into tears,” she said. “It’s so powerful and moving. You’ll hear some fun jingles from over the years.”
There will be complimentary cupcakes, hot cocoa, a champagne toast and custom Coca-Cola glasses.
After the drone show, Steamboat Square becomes a party. Night skiing will begin at 6 p.m., as will a special cosmic skate night at Skeeter’s Rink.
One important thing to keep in mind is that the event is weather dependent. If precipitation keeps the drones grounded, the show will be postponed to Sunday, Jan. 22, or Monday, Jan. 23.
Prospective viewers should keep an eye on Steamboat.com, or the Steamboat Resort app, which will alert nearby users if the event time has been changed.
Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
