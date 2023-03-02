Steamboat Resort bike park to completely open for first time since 2018

A rider flies over a jump at Steamboat Bike Park. The park will open for the 2023 summer season for bikers of all experience levels to ride.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort will be fully open this summer along with Christie Peak Express lift and the Steamboat Gondola for the first time since 2018.

The park was closed last summer due to construction as part of the resort’s Full Steam Ahead project. The park had limited access in 2021 and was fully closed in the 2020 summer due to pandemic concerns. The park was also mostly closed in the summer of 2019 due to the installation of the Steamboat Gondola. A gondola has not serviced a fully open bike park since 2018.

The lack of access brewed frustration in the mountain bike community, but in 2022, the resort assured the community they were still committed to the future of the trail system.

When fully operational, the Steamboat Bike Park offers more than 50 miles of downhill trails and freeride terrain for recreational use. There are also several wooden and dirt features built in for riders of all experience levels.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. Communications Manager Maren Franciosi said details are still being finalized, but information on opening dates and available terrain will come this spring.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.