Steamboat Resort asking for artist submissions for installation at base area

Steamboat Resort

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is seeking submissions from artists for a large, outdoor installation with the theme of “what makes you feel welcome in the outdoors.”

The piece is intended to do more than beautify the base area at the resort, but “celebrate the outdoors as a place where all are welcome to play and encourage reflection on collaboration,” according to the resort’s website.

The social responsibility team at Alterra, Steamboat’s parent company, is providing funds to different resorts to support projects with diverse and sustainable artisans.

“They’re wanting to celebrate our one-of-a-kind and unique resort destinations that make up our global mountain community,” said Communications Manager Maren Franciosi.

Each location has a different concept, but the Steamboat Resort team pitched, “what makes you feel welcome in the outdoors.”

“Steamboat is known for our welcoming nature and our Western heritage and hospitable nature is what we’re known for,” Franciosi said. “Tying that into making all feel welcome was important for us.”

Artists should represent “an appreciation for marginalized groups including the LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC,” according to the resort’s submission requirements.

Additionally, submissions should celebrate the outdoors and be able to sustain outdoor elements 365 days a year.

The piece will be somewhere in the base area for this winter and will be permanent, but may shift locations. Further details will be clearer once the winner is chosen.

The resort is collecting concept ideas until Sept. 2, after which a panel of resort staff, arts community members and more will select finalists. Finalists will send in more details about their piece before a winner is chosen. Compensation will cover creation and installation.

“We’re hoping the concept that ends up being chosen helps tell that story in welcoming all people,” Franciosi said.

Submissions can be made at steamboat.com/artistcall .

